A few lingering snow showers, then we clear out

After a snowy and sometimes windy weekend, we have one more unsettled day before we get clearer and chillier thanks to high pressure building in.

Monday our last stormy day. The focus will mostly be on the southern portion of our region. Pocatello and the SE highlands have much better chances at seeing snow than the rest of us. Totals still won't be impressive, generally ranging in the dusting to 2 inches range. The Bear River Mountains could be the exception though with 3-5 additional inches possible. Farther north, a few flurries here and there are possible, but anything significant isn't expected. Temperatures will generally top out in the upper 20s and 30s.

Tuesday - Friday, the quiet period. High pressure will take control and snow chances drop down to almost nothing. A nice break. However, it does mean that things will get cold. Daytime highs will generally top out in the 20s and overnight lows will regularly dip into the teens and single digits. Patchy morning fog will also be an issue at times.

Weekend, it's a bit far out, but there is a chance for a snow shower or two late next Friday and into Saturday. We'll keep watching and updating the forecast as needed.