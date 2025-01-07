Below normal temperatures for Wednesday; chance of mountain snow near the National Parks

We’re keeping cold temperatures in the forecast with some valley fog re-developing overnight. For Wednesday evening, there is a disturbance out of Montana that brings in a few areas of snow close to the National Parks, Island Park, Jackson Hole and Teton County, Idaho.

Overnight lows in the Snake River Plain are close to 0°. Patchy freezing fog after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with light and variable wind.

For Wednesday, once again we’ll see some patchy freezing fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with high temperatures in the lower 20’s. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, there will be a few snow showers for areas close to the National Parks near northwestern Wyoming.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with some morning fog. A high temperature in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain.