Cold sunshine and temps drop for a few days

High pressure zooms in to dry things up and we see the sun again today. There patchy perhaps very dense freezing fog for th commute and that will require extra travel time and look out for school buses. You'll need your sunglasses and your big heavy coats for the foreseeable future. Single digit lows and no cloud cover are going to make mornings super cold and even colder for coming mornings. This plunge of colder air will last for the mid week, ahead of growing shower chances and more seasonal temps for January. Winds will be a part of the high on top of us, and that breeze will make it feel even colder with wind chills below zero. Highs are in the 20's for the central valley and upper 20's in the mountains for Jackson and Salmon, closer to 30.

Tracking the cold air with lows bottoming into the single digits and even closer to 0 for mid-week.

Shower chances pick up late week for another round of pesky snow and fridrizzle. Everything is frozen, so let's go sledding, just not on the highway.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather