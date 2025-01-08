Areas of fog, chilly temps and a chance of snow flurries for Thursday

Overnight there is a chance of fog and low cloud cover. A slight chance of snow with a low temperature around 8° for Idaho Falls. A low around 13° for Pocatello.

Patchy freezing fog before 1pm Thursday. Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 20’s. Light winds from the north-northwest around 5 mph.

More patchy freezing fog for Thursday night. A low temperature around 10° for the Snake River Plain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning fog. Mostly cloudy, with a high near the mid 20’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

For Friday night, we’ll see scattered snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17°. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

A chance of snow for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature near 30° for the Snake River Plain.