Areas of fog for Friday; scattered snow late Friday into early Saturday

today at 3:52 PM
Overnight, patchy dense freezing fog after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light winds around 5mph.

For Friday, there will be some patchy freezing fog before 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 25°. Scattered snow for Friday night with a low temperature around 18°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Scattered snow for Saturday morning with Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high near 28° with southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a slight chance of snow for Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

