Snow shower chances return

Our gray skies continue for a bit longer, but those clouds will actually do something tonight and tomorrow as we have a chance for snow showers. Snow totals will generally range from about an inch or two in the snake river plain to upwards of 6 inches for some of the mountains in western Wyoming. Saturday also looks a bit breezy, so blowing snow may be an issue on some of those mountain passes. Sunday will generally stay cloudy, but snow chances drop significantly with only a lingering shower or two in western Wyoming. By Monday, we'll start to wrap up the snow showers, and maybe see a few breaks in the sun. The rest of the week we have better chances for sunshine, but that does mean it will be colder. Daytime highs will still make it into the 20s, but overnight will generally dip into the teens and single digits.