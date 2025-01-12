Skip to Content
High pressure taking control

After a few gray days with snow showers, we'll see the forecast quiet down for a bit. Over the next few days, high pressure will take control. Daytime highs will generally be in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits in higher elevations. Some valleys could still see gray skies with a likely temperature inversion, but the clouds breaking up by midweek does look likely for many. Hopefully this means more sunshine for us, even if it is still chilly. We'll see changes on Friday as a cold front slides in from the north. This will bring snow showers across the region. The bigger change though, will be the colder air behind the front. Sunday and MLK Monday could bring us the first legitimate arctic snap of the season with daytime highs only making it into the single digits and low teens. Overnight lows will get downright frigid with subzero temps being the norm and some places seeing colder than -10 degrees. Brrrr!!!! We'll watch the data and adjust as needed. 

