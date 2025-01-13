Skip to Content
Areas of fog and flurries with chilly temps

Overnight, we’ll see areas of patchy fog, mostly cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. A low of 15° with light winds. There is a slight chance of snow flurries.

For Tuesday, there will be patchy dense freezing fog before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20° for the Plain. More areas of fog overnight with a low temperature around 5°.

More areas of fog for Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 20’s.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 20’s.

A chance of snow for Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid 20’s.

