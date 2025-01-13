Cold and dry this week and it gets even colder

I'm tracking even colder air from the north in the next 14 days. Monday starts with some patchy fog and a possible flurry or shower into the highlands. Highs with high pressure over our backyard will only get to the upper teens to lower 20's. Light winds and a cold dry week ahead of us mean you'll need to plan for indoor activities and safe heating sources. Check on the elderly and the neighbors and keep crackin' that firewood. 3 dog nights ahead and even colder temps in the 8 day forecast by the time we get to next weekend.

We'll have this northwesterly flow continuing and inversions maintain the push with fog and flake outbreaks. By next Monday though, expect the coldest air of the season and subzero temps are possible for us.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather