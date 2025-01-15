Frozen sunshine behind patchy fog

We are set up for another day with temps below freezing, some flurries around and patchy freezing fog into the morning in spots. Highs will gradually gain some traction and head to the mid 20's for the valley and upper 20's near Pocatello. 30's for some central mountain towns. Light winds with ahead of more warmth into the next couple of days.

Friday brings a cold front to our northeast and with that comes some light snow chances30-40%, better for Jackson and mountains 70%. Highs jump back to above normal at 31 for Saturday and then the mass of arctic air (again) dives into the U.S. and takes us into the fro-zone again. Highs will only reach the teens for some and lows will plummet to below zero into next week.