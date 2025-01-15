High temps in the 20’s with some overnight fog

For Wednesday night and into Thursday, look for some patchy freezing fog. A low temperature around 12°, in the Snake River Plain.

Some areas of freezing for Thursday morning. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 20’s. Light winds from the north around 5-10 mph.

A chance of snow for Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 20’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph,

Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper teens. A chance of snow for areas near the Wyoming state line.

Cold and sunny for Sunday with a high of 17°.