Tracking an arctic blast

We've got a cold front sliding through our backyard to the east bringing at good chance of showers to Wyoming and to the southeastern corner of the state a 50% chance of flakes today with no sizable accumulation today.

The real weather story is the cold arctic air behind this front that invades the great 48 for the weekend and week ahead. A real hit to temperatures begins tonight with lows dropping to the lower teens or below. Highs today around 25-30 with the front coming through and highs tomorrow and Sunday in the teens. 12-17 degrees from Jackson to Idaho Falls. Prepare your pipes, plants, pets, and check on people to insure everyone has a place to stay warm. Lows overnight dig into the cellar going below zero tomorrow night and into the week. Highs will eventually get back to the low 20's and that's still below seasonal averages for this time of the year.