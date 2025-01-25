Extra cold tonight, then slow warming trend

A cold start to Sunday. Overnight lows in the single digits and below zero, plus just enough of a breeze means wind chills will dip into the minus teens and even a few minus 20s. Bundle up Sunday morning. The rest of the forecast is fairly quiet as high pressure dominates the region. Daytime highs will slowly build from the 20s to the 30s by the end of the workweek with a few places possibly nudging 40 by Friday. Overnight lows will finally escape the single digits with teens becoming more common by the end of the week. Next weekend does look a bit unsettled as a cold front pushes in. This will bring more snow showers and a slight dip in temperatures. As we get closer, we'll be able to narrow down forecast snow totals. Overall, a fairly quiet forecast.

