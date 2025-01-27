Skip to Content
Clear and cold continuing

By
today at 4:14 PM
Published 3:53 PM

High pressure with valley inversions will stick around for much of this week. We’ll see this pattern change just in time for the weekend.

Overnight lows around -7° for The Snake River Plain. Light winds and clear skies.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high around 19° for Idaho Falls. A high temperature around 23° for Pocatello. Wind chill values as low as –15 for the Plain. Light and variable winds around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable winds at 5-10 mph.

We’ll see low pressure moving in from the northwest starting late Friday with scattered snow and rain this weekend.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

