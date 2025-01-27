Clear and cold continuing

High pressure with valley inversions will stick around for much of this week. We’ll see this pattern change just in time for the weekend.

Overnight lows around -7° for The Snake River Plain. Light winds and clear skies.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high around 19° for Idaho Falls. A high temperature around 23° for Pocatello. Wind chill values as low as –15 for the Plain. Light and variable winds around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable winds at 5-10 mph.

We’ll see low pressure moving in from the northwest starting late Friday with scattered snow and rain this weekend.