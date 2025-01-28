Skip to Content
Tracking sunshine and weekend snow chances

today at 5:29 AM
Published 4:21 AM

We're still cold to begin Tuesday and lows below zero. The sun will be bright, so grab sunglasses and dress for cold and chilly wind chills (-4 during the day) with a high today around 18.

High pressure means lower elevations keep that cold air and there may be some areas of fog but nothing widespread, at this point. The cold and clear pattern begins to shift by late week and we get to point where it warms up to above average into the 30's and even close to 40. Chances of snow are approaching by the weekend and with good chances at 60% and with warmer air and moisture, that means a chance of rain AND snow mixing, then freezing at night = SLICK conditions, based on timing by late Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jeff Roper

Skip to content