One more day of colder temps and then it will feel more like winter around here with snow flying and temps in the 32-25 degree range. With that comes the slick conditions, runoff and flooding, as the ground is frozen, and the continued flow of moisture that puts snow chances on the forecast page every day.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.