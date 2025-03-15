More snow throughout Sunday

More wet weather from the West Coast is expected this Sunday and the first half of the workweek, with multiple chances of rain and snow in the 8-day forecast.

Overnight, there is a high chance of snow throughout the region, which will transition into rain late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. Overcast skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Breezy, wind speeds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday, rain and snow likely for the morning, becoming all rain after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some areas may see scattered snow showers transition into rain early Tuesday morning. Little or no snow accumulation expected for the Snake River Plain