Here comes colder weather

Showers and snow for the mountains and hills with colder air and another front through the region starting today, lead us to a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. Highs today drop some 20 degrees from yesterday and days before from the mid-to-upper 70's to 50's today with winds 14mph. We start the day in the 40's with showers north and south of the main I-15 corridor, but slick conditions with this dry spell and rain causing the grit and grime to rise up on roadways. Shower chances increase for Idaho Falls and Pocatello by late afternoon to 60% and carry over into Wednesday, with snow levels dropping to below 6000'. Overnight will flirt with mid 30's to 40, so there may be a touch of snow mixed in for hills and mountainsides. You can't rule out an isolated thundershower as well.

