Monsoonal moisture moving in

We are finally seeing a stormy and active forecast (woot!) after what's been a very dry summer. The rain will be welcome, but as is the case with monsoonal moisture, occasional heavy downpours mean we will have to keep an eye out for potential flash flooding.

Monday, increasing clouds and shower chances, a tad cooler, still hazy for some. Monsoonal moisture really starts to move into Idaho. While not everyone will see showers, you'll definitely see afternoon storms off in the distance. Per usual, the mountains have the best chance for showers, but a few could make it into the snake river plain.

Tuesday - Thursday, mostly cloudy, cooler, and stormy. Deep monsoonal moisture means scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the norm. While the rain will be welcome, we'll have to keep an eye out for flash flooding in prone areas as storms could occasionally produce heavy downpours. It will be cooler with highs only in the upper 60s and 70s.

Friday - Labor Day Monday, clearing out and warming up. While an occasional lingering storm is possible on Friday, we'll start to see more sun and climbing temperatures as we dry out. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and 80s. Overall, a rather ideal forecast for labor day weekend.