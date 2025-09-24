Sunny and warm weather for the rest of this week

High pressure is overhead, keeping above normal temperatures in play for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Low pressure next week is returning us back to Fall weather.

Overnight lows in the mid to lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain with light winds around 5mph.

Sunny for Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s. North winds around 5-10 mph

High temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s for Friday afternoon. Sunny skies and an afternoon breeze around 10 mph. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

This weekend look for high temps in the mid 70’s, with an afternoon breeze.