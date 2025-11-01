A series of fronts over the next few days

After several nice days, a series of fronts will keep things active for us. However, many of those fronts are on the weaker side, meaning we don't expect a lot of showers, nor will the winds be overly strong but a little bit of both is still likely.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, overnight lows in the 30s, and perhaps an early morning sprinkle for challis and salmon.

Sunday, mixed cloud cover, breezy, with some mountain rain/snow showers. A passing front does bring some of the aforementioned changes, but the rain chances are minimal with only a sprinkle or two for the snake river plain.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, fairly mild temps. We'll start out chilly in the 20s and 30s but warm to the 50s with a few spots nudging 60.

Tuesday, another front moving through brings another chance of showers. This looks to be a bit more significant for everyone with better rain chances for the region, but it still won't be a big rain/snow maker. Highs generally will top out in the 50s.

More fronts look to push through with a more substantial valley rain and mountain snow event late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures stay fairly consistent with highs in the 50s each day. The weekend is trending sunny, but cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.