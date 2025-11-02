A nice start to the workweek, but fronts later on keep things windy.

It was a windy Sunday as front passed through our region, but as expected we didn't see much in the way of rain. We have more fronts in the future, so rain chances linger in the forecast.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Expect winds to slowly die down and skies to clear. Overnight lows dip into the 20s and low 30s.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with fairly mild temps. We'll start out chilly in the 20s and 30s but warm to the 50s with a few spots nudging the 60's.

Tuesday, another front moves through the region. Once again, this front doesn't look like it will bring a lot in the way of precipitation outside the central mountains. For most of us, winds and clouds will be the most impactful part of this front. If you we do see rain, it will be fairly minimal.

For the rest of the forecast, more fronts look to push through with a more substantial valley rain and mountain snow event late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures stay fairly consistent with highs in the 50s each day. The weekend is trending sunny but cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.