A slight chance of snow for Wednesday; warmer for Thanksgiving Day

A system from the northwest for Tuesday night and early Wednesday, will bring in a few snow showers. We’ll keep most of the snow near the Montana and Wyoming state lines. There will be increasing clouds tonight with overnight lows back to the mid 20’s. Light winds overnight around 5 mph from the southwest.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A high temperature reaching the lower to mid 40’s. Winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

There is a brief round of rain and snow overnight into early Thursday. However, it will be warmer for Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Friday afternoon there is a slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy throughout much of the day, with a high in the lower 40’s.

Winds will pick-up for Friday night and early Saturday, as low pressure moves in. There is a chance of snow moving into early Saturday. Lows around the upper teens with gusty winds.

Saturday will be partly sunny for the afternoon, with a high in the mid 30’s.