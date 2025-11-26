Thanksgiving travel forecast

Starting in the 20s for lows this morning - might see a snow flake. Clouds make way for sun gradually today.Take your heavy coat and your sunglasses on your trip to granny's house. High 43.

The ever-present slight chance of snow late night tonight and 25 degrees. Valley will see some rain and snow mix at 3am.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny and 47. Leftovers and temps will be cold at night, down to 25.

Black Friday - Some midday snow/rain chances at 20% - High 44. Another chance of rain/snow at night and down to 17.

Saturday and Sunday - Mostly sunny and 35. Lows around 13

Wind light for the period.