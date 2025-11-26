Thanksgiving Weather: Mild Holiday, Colder Weekend Ahead

As Thanksgiving approaches, eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, can expect a mix of mild holiday conditions and a chilly turn heading into the weekend. While tonight brings clouds and a slight chance of rain and snow, a weak high-pressure system will usher in some sunshine and warmer temperatures for the holiday before a cold front arrives Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. A low temperature near 25°, with light winds.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday): Partly sunny and mild with highs around 45°. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows near 25°. Winds shifting south-southeast at about 5 mph.

Friday: A cold front brings a slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with highs near 40°. Winds from the west-southwest around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a mix of light snow and rain possible. A low temperature is near 20°.

Saturday: Colder and partly sunny with highs around 35°.