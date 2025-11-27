Thanksgiving forecast

Chances of showers are slim today however, milder air for Thanksgiving, about 10 degrees above average. Some rain might slide into the plain later with more clouds with a front dropping again into Friday with snow showers mid morning mixed with rain tomorrow. Below freezing this morning with some slick spots on roads and snow into the upper highlands and east of I-15. Highs today in the upper 40s. Frozen tonight, below 30 and colder air sinks in with the front tomorrow.

