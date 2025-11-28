Several storms in the forecast, valley snow looking likely

A series of storms will slide through the region over the next few days. Most of them are on the weaker side, but one of them on Tuesday could be a bit stronger. Temperatures will get cooler, but we'll have some nice days in between those storms where the sun will break out making it feel nicer.

Tonight, clearing out, getting cold. Overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a bit more sun, calmer, but cooler. Not a lot going on weather wise for your Saturday, just grab the coat as most of us will only top out in the 30s.

Sunday, more clouds with another storm moving through in the morning. The southern half of our region will do better than the northern half with this system. In general, it doesn't look like a big snow maker, but we do expect a few inches in the SE Highlands with possibly an inch in some of the valleys including Pocatello.

The rest of the forecast plays out similarly with more sun for Monday, but more clouds and some snow potential on Tuesday, then a bit more sun for Wednesday. Our Tuesday storm looks like it has the best potential to bring 6+ inches of snow for the mountains with an inch or two for the valleys, including the Snake River Plain. We'll have to get closer before we make a more detailed snow forecast. Either way temperatures will be cooler this week with highs generally in the 30s each day.