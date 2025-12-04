Scattered snow Thursday evening and Friday; mountain winter storm warnings posted

A fast-moving winter system is set to bring scattered snow showers across the region late Thursday and into Friday, with the heaviest impacts expected in the mountains of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for these higher-elevation areas, lasting from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday. Valley locations could see 3 to 6 inches of snow by Friday night, while mountain areas are expected to receive 10 to 18 inches. Peaks above 8,000 feet may pick up even higher totals, with snowfall rates nearing an inch per hour at times.

There is now a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony: Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches with totals closer to the higher end of that range from Rexburg northward, along with gusty winds.

In addition to the snow, gusty winds are expected to develop late Friday and continue into Saturday. Wind gusts could approach 40 mph at times, potentially making travel even more challenging—especially in exposed areas where blowing and drifting snow could greatly reduce visibility. The National Weather Service warns that travel may become very difficult to impossible in some mountain passes and rural corridors during the height of the storm.

The Winter Storm Warning covers a broad swath of terrain, including the Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains–Island Park region, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, the Franklin/Eastern Oneida region, and the Marsh and Arbon Highlands. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before heading out and to be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

For the Snake River Plain, snow is likely Thursday night, tapering off around midnight. Temperatures will dip to around 28 degrees with south-southwest winds near 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Friday will bring a mix of snow transitioning to rain after 2 p.m., with highs near 39 degrees. Winds will increase slightly, gusting up to 25 mph. Snow accumulation during the day should be less than half an inch.

Rain mixed with snow is expected again Friday night before changing to all rain after 8 p.m. Lows will hold around 30 degrees with gusts near 28 mph, though little to no additional snow is forecast.

On Saturday, a chance of rain and snow lingers through midday before skies become partly sunny. Highs will reach around 41 degrees with continued breezy southwest winds. A slight chance of light rain or snow returns Saturday night as temperatures drop to the mid-20s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the region will remain mostly cloudy with a slight 20 percent chance of snow late in the morning. Highs will hover near 39 degrees as the weekend system finally begins to lose its grip on the area.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

351 PM MST Thu Dec 4 2025

Upper Snake River Plain-

Including the cities of St. Anthony, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg

351 PM MST Thu Dec 4 2025

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches with totals closer to the higher end of that range from

Rexburg northward. Very gusty winds developing late Friday into

Friday night.

WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday commutes.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

351 PM MST Thu Dec 4 2025

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-Bear

River Range-Bear Lake Valley-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range-

Big Hole Mountains-Teton Valley-Centennial Mountains - Island

Park-

Including the cities of Wayan, Georgetown, Driggs, Grace, Downey,

Tetonia, Preston, Kilgore, Emigration Summit, Soda Springs,

Victor, Island Park, Thatcher, Montpelier, Swan Valley, Lava Hot

Springs, St. Charles, Inkom, Ashton, Bone, Malad, McCammon, and

Henry

351 PM MST Thu Dec 4 2025

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow expected at times. Total snow accumulations

through Friday night between 3 and 6 inches in the valleys and 10

to 18 inches in the mountains. A few locations above 8000 ft could

see higher amounts with snow rates approaching an inch per hour at

times. Very gusty winds developing late Friday into Friday night.

WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and

Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands. WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Riverton WY

1229 PM MST Thu Dec 4 2025

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-

1229 PM MST Thu Dec 4 2025

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 2 PM MST SATURDAY…