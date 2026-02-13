Friday Morning Fog Gives Way to Warmer Weekend

For Friday morning into Saturday, we’ll see patchy fog for the Snake River Plain and surrounding valleys in the wake of our latest storm.

Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s for the Snake River Plain. For Friday, there will be areas of dense fog before 3 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature around 39°.

Moving into the weekend, we're tracking partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s.

Scattered rain and snow start to return on Monday and Tuesday, especially in the early morning hours as temperatures dip.