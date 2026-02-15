From Sun to Snow: Winter Weather Returns Early This Week

Heading into Sunday afternoon, we're tracking mostly sunny skies, with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Presidents' Day will see storm clouds start to roll in late in the afternoon and through the evening, with highs in the low 50s before temperatures take a dip over the next week. Monday night, light rains are projected to set in mainly after 11 PM.

We're tracking scattered snow, rain, and a wintry mix of precipitation throughout Tuesday as temperatures dip to the lower 40s for the high and the upper 20s overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday will see an 80% chance of snow with highs in the mid 30s. We're tracking the potential of up to 1 to 3 inches of snow. The wintry mix will continue into Thursday with highs resting in the low 30s and a slight chance of snow after the early morning. These conditions will continue throughout the week as temperatures continue to fall.