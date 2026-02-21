Partially cloudy skies and rising temps through Monday

We're tracking mostly sunny skies for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 30’s. Light winds around 6mph. Overnight, lows will drop to around 19° as partly cloudy skies set in for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday will see sunny skies with higher temperatures around the low to mid 40's. Light winds around 5mph.

High pressure will deliver dry conditions through Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures remaining steady in the mid 40's. Overnight into Tuesday, temperatures will drop to the low 30's with a slight chance of snow after 5 AM.

Tuesday, we're tracking scattered snow turning to rain in the afternoon, with high temperatures near 44°.