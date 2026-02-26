A breezy Thursday leads-in to a 50-degree Friday

We're tracking mostly sunny skies for Thursday with breezy winds. High temperatures will remain in the mid 40’s, with wind speeds around 10 to 18 mph. Wind gusts will range from 20 to 30 mph.

Overnight, partial cloud cover will roll in to the Snake River plain with lows around 30°.

We're tracking a warming trend starting Friday, with high temperatures reaching the lower 50's for the end of your work week. Sunny skies will prevail on Friday with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Saturday will be partially sunny with highs remaining in the low 50's.

Our next chance of rain arrives around Saturday night into Sunday with a weak storm from the southwest. A slight chance of rain Saturday night, which will grow steadily stronger into Sunday. Sunday will be overcast with highs near 50°.

