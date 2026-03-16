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Local Forecast

Warming trend this week with afternoon breezes

By
today at 5:52 PM
Published 3:35 PM

A disturbance to our north is keeping some cloud cover in place through tonight with a few isolated rain and snow showers. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a low temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be out of the south- southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building in this week. We’ll see climbing temperatures with afternoon winds. For Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the south 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. Winds for the afternoon will be increasing through the afternoon, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 75°.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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