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Local Forecast

Above normal temperatures continue this week

By
Updated
today at 5:40 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with clear skies by the morning. We’ll see low temperatures around 40° for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

High pressure sits to our south, delivering record breaking high temperatures throughout the west. Locally, we’ll see sunny skies and breezy conditions this Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70’s. Winds will drive in from the south-southeast around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 80°.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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