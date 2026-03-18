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Local Forecast

Warming trend with afternoon winds

KIFI
By
Published 3:13 PM

Clear skies for Wednesday night with winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Throughout the Snake River Plain we’ll see overnight lows around 40°.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures under high pressure. For Thursday we’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds from the south-southwest arpund 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly clear overnight for late Thursday and early Friday. Low temperatures down to the lower 40’s across the Snake River Plain. Winds from the south around 10-15 mph.

Sunny and breezy for Friday with high temperatures reaching the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s. Winds will again be in the 10-15 mph range with gusts in the 20-35 mph range.

Windy for Saturday, with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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