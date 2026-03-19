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Local Forecast

Record breaking high temps for Friday; front blows through Saturday

By
today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:20 PM

For tonight, mostly clear skies with a low temperature in the mid to lower 30’s. We’ll see winds around 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Staying breezy for Friday night as a cold front approaches for Saturday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40’s. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny and windy for Saturday. We’ll see winds around 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35mph for the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching the lower to mid 70’s.

Cooler for Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. Mostly sunny skies with lighter winds.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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