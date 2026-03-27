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Local Forecast

Warm, Dry Weekend to Finish up March

KIFI
By
New
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:22 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- March will end with record or near record temperatures throughout the weekend. We'll see dry days with some breezes and gusty winds at times. Low pressure rolls in midweek for a wet start to April.

Partly cloudy with calm conditions Friday night with a low are 37.

Saturday will see a high near 70 with breezes between 13 to 18 mph in the morning. There could be some winds gusts as high as 28 mph. Those winds will continue into Saturday night where the low will be around 44.

Temperatures continue to rise through the weekend, once again flirting with records
especially on Sunday where the high will be near 68. The winds should be similar to the day before, except gusts could ge up into the 30 mph range. Clouds roll in Sunday night with a low around 44.

Cooler conditions start to take over on Monday as a cold front starts to move into the area. Precipitation is expected to become more widespread with periods of showers through much of the week. The cooler temperatures will approach normal for this time of year, meaning we could see some light snow in the higher elevations.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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