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Local Forecast

Patchy smoke and a warming trend this week

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:49 PM

As low pressure moves by to our north, we’ve seen some cooler air settle into the region with breezy conditions. High pressure will slowly build back in from the south, warming us back to the 90’s.

For Monday night, look for some patchy smoke with mostly clear skies. We'll see a low temperature around the upper 40's for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be lighter after midnight, out of the north around 5 mph.

Sunny and smoky for Tuesday, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80's for the Plain. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph from the west.

On Wednesday, look for more patchy smoke with sunshine. Highs are reaching the upper 80's and the lower 90's.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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