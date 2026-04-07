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Local Forecast

Breezy and slightly cooler for Wednesday

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:17 PM

For Tuesday night, we’ll see patchy blowing dust before 9pm. Thanks to our latest cold front, colder temperatures overnight with a low in the mid 30’s. Winds from the south- southwest around 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm, mainly for our local mountains.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday with a high in the mid 60’s. Breezy, winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph.

Partly sunny for Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. Sunny. Lighter winds from the southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Low pressure approaches this weekend with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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