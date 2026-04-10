Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Off-and-on showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds this weekend

By
Updated
today at 3:55 PM
Published 3:15 PM

An area of low pressure is deepening throughout the west. We’ll look for some storm clouds this weekend, with colder temperatures for Sunday.

For Friday night, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a low temperature in the mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25mph.

For Saturday, rain and thunderstorms are likely with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Colder for Sunday with scattered rain and possible thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the lower 60’s. Staying breezy with south southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday, there is a chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. More wind with high temperatures in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.