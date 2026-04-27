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Local Forecast

Freeze watch for tonight with a slight shower chance

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today at 7:55 AM
Published 7:53 AM

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THIS MONDAY MORNING. Butte County schools are closed due to snow and ice with some spotty snow showers this morning.

28-32 degree along the I-15 corridor.  Frost is possible along with freezing or at 32 degrees for Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper  Snake River Plain. Protect people, pets, pipes and plants. 

We start with a slight chance of showers today, 30% for the afternoon. High 54. SW winds 5-15/20mph gusts.

Tonight, we are flirting with another freeze warning with lows around 29. SW winds with gusts to 20mph. 

Tuesday suggests we'll be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50's - around 57. Lows 32.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a slight chance of showers in the hours after lunch. Higs in the lower 60s.  Lows in lower 30s.

Thursday with sunshine and 65. Low 35. 

Friday brings more warmth with highs around 70 degrees. Low 38. 

Saturday will be even warmer at 73. Slight chance of showers 20%. High in the lower 70s. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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