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Local Forecast

Breezy and warmer temperatures; low risk of thunderstorms

KIFI
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Published 3:56 PM

High pressure is building in from the west coast this Friday. We still have a disturbance wrapping in from the north, bringing in winds and a few isolated thundershowers.

For Friday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies with some clouds over the mountains. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will stay breezy around 10-20 mph.

Sunny and breezy for Friday, with highs in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.

Lighter winds for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building in for the approaching week ahead. We’ll push high temperatures well into the 80’s for the lower elevations.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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