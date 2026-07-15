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Local Forecast

Hot and hazy with spotty thunderstorms

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today at 6:09 PM
Published 6:00 PM

We’re keeping slightly warmer than average temperatures in play for this week, along with the scattered thunderstorm threat. We still have high pressure to our southeast, tapping into monsoonal moisture. We’re also seeing smoke from regional wildfires, settling into eastern Idaho and Wyoming valleys.

For Wednesday night, look for partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph.

Partly sunny for Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain will reach the lower to mid 90’s. We’ll see a chance of some late-night thunderstorms throughout the region, with low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

More thunderstorms are expected for Friday afternoon and late evening. Temperatures for the afternoon are reaching the lower to mid 90’s.

This weekend, look for more of the same with hot days in the 90’s and scattered thunderstorms. Winds will be gusty both days for the afternoons.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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