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Alerts

SCHOOL CLOSURE

MGN Online
By
Published 6:38 AM

BUTTE COUNTY, IDAHO (KIFI) - Butte County Joint School District is closed today due to snow and inclement weather.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information about a reopening schedule.

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Bailee Shaw

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