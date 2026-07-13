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Crash near Inkom causes major Monday traffic delays

ISP
By
New
Published 11:28 AM

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 15 near Inkom that is causing significant traffic delays Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 56, according to ISP.

The incident occurred in an active construction zone where traffic is already reduced to two lanes.

Authorities say the southbound lanes remain blocked and crews are alternating both northbound and southbound traffic through the northbound lanes, causing significant delays and backups in the area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and traffic backups until the roadway is cleared.

Motorists can check current road conditions and traffic updates through Idaho 511 at 511.idaho.gov.

No additional information about injuries or the cause of the crash has been released.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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