Oklahoma prepares to execute man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 7-year-old girl in 1984

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1984. Sixty-six-year-old Richard Rojem has exhausted his appeals and is scheduled to receive a three-drug lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Rojem has denied responsibility for killing his former stepdaughter, Layla Cummings. The child’s mutilated and partially clothed body was discovered in a field in western Oklahoma near the town of Burns Flat. She had been stabbed to death. Rojem will be the 13th person executed in Oklahoma since the state resumed lethal injections in 2021.

