At 61, ballerina Alessandra Ferri is giving her pointe shoes one last — maybe? — glorious whirl

NEW YORK (AP) — When Alessandra Ferri, one of the world’s most celebrated dramatic ballerinas, takes the stage Friday at the Metropolitan Opera House to channel Virginia Woolf, logic dictates it will be her last dance appearance. It’s not merely that she’s 61 — albeit dancing exquisitely — and sharing a stage with dancers one-third her age. It’s also that she’s about to embark on an exciting new chapter as artistic director of the Vienna State Ballet. But logic hasn’t played much of a role in Ferri’s rather astounding career. And so, she refuses to say “never.” Ferri is dancing “Woolf Works” with American Ballet Theater on Friday evening.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.