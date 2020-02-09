UPDATE: Danger situation in Heise area over

App Breaking News Alert Bar

UPDATE 2/9/20 5:54 P.M. : Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's office tells us the danger situation in the Heise area is over.

The suspect is in custody and safe.

There is no further threat to public safety in this area.

Snake River Road will continue to be blocked off while emergency personnel process the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and area Law Enforcement are on scene with a barricaded subject on the Snake River Road, east of the Stinking Springs Parking Lot in the Heise area.

Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says some roads are blocked at this time.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Fall's Fire Department says two ambulances have been staged in the area as well.

Deputies are dealing with this situation.

They ask motorists to stay out of the area to give first responders room to work and create a safe environment.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 have a reporter heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.