The fire has been extinguished at Heise Hot Springs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – (UPDATE 10:45 p.m.) – Our reporter was told by the owner that it was the pump house that burned. It didn’t affect the summer pool or hot pool. This runs the slide that was closed for winter. They plan on being back to their normal operating hours tomorrow.

(9:53 p.m.) – The fire is out and our reporter is on scene.

(9:35 p.m.) – We have received reports that the building on fire is the boiler room. Initial reports of smoke began around 8:00 p.m. We have sent a reporter to learn more. Crews from Jefferson County and Bonneville County (departments not specific) have been sent to the fire.

(9:27 p.m.) – We are getting reports of a fire from a building near a pool at Heise Hot Springs.

