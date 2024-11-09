A few storm systems moving through the region

After a beautiful Saturday, the forecast turns a bit unsettled over the next few days. A series of weak fronts, with one stronger one, move through the region.

Sunday, mixed cloud cover with a few rain/snow showers for our northern areas. Daytime highs will make it into the 40s and 50s, so any precipitation seen could be rain or a mix of rain and snow at higher elevations.

Monday (Veterans Day), partly cloudy with sunshine during the day and increasing clouds late, closer to sundown. We do have small rain/snow chances but most regions will have to wait until the evening hours. Daytime highs will be fairly mild with highs in the upper 40s and 50s for most places. A few spots in the lower snake river plain could nudge 60, if we get enough sunshine. It will be a bit breezy, but not unusually so for eastern Idaho/western Wyoming.

Tuesday, our more significant stormy day. Count on off-and-on rain/snow showers all day with the best chance or heavier snow during the early morning. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the 30s and low 40s.

The rest of the forecast stays a bit unsettled with a few weak systems clipping by to our north. We're not expecting any significant totals, but a brief sprinkle or snow flurry here and there is possible. Daytime highs will generally be in the 40s and low 50s. We do see signs of more sunshine by the weekend, but it will be chillier.